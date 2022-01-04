Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i5 10500: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1151 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +68%
1826
Core i5 10500
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +93%
15865
Core i5 10500
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +57%
1803
Core i5 10500
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +119%
12719
Core i5 10500
5820
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i7-12800H i5-10500
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 31x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1150 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 10500
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10500 or i7 12800H?
