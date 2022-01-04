Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1151 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +68%
1826
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +93%
15865
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +57%
1803
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +119%
12719
5820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|6
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
