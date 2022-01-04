Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i5 1235U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 1235U

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Intel Core i5 1235U
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i5 1235U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.3 GHz i5 1235U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i5 1235U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1235U and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1470 points
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1235U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +22%
1803
Core i5 1235U
1483
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +213%
12719
Core i5 1235U
4066
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i5 1235U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-12800H i5-1235U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 13x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1235U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i5 1235U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 12800H vs M1 Max
2. Core i7 12800H vs Core i9 12900H
3. Core i7 12800H vs Core i7 11850H
4. Core i7 12800H vs Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Core i7 12800H vs Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Core i5 1235U vs Core i5 1135G7
7. Core i5 1235U vs Ryzen 5 5600U
8. Core i5 1235U vs Ryzen 7 6800U​
9. Core i5 1235U vs Core i5 1240P
10. Core i5 1235U vs Core i7 1255U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1235U or i7 12800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский