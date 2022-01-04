Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 1245U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1764 vs 1554 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1804
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15704
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +6%
3433
3252
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +91%
24376
12757
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +13%
1751
1547
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +91%
12177
6375
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i5-1245U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|16x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|20
