Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 1.41 TFLOPS
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1791 vs 1503 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +19%
1799
1510
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +3%
12569
12234
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|28
