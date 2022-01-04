Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i5 12600HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 12600HX

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Intel Core i5 12600HX
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i5 12600HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600HX and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i5 12600HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1622 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i5 12600HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-12800H i5-12600HX
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 -
TMUs 48 -
ROPs 24 -
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 12800H vs Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 12800H vs Intel Core i9 12900H
3. Intel Core i7 12800H vs Intel Core i7 11850H
4. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
5. Intel Core i7 12800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
6. Intel Core i5 12600HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
7. Intel Core i5 12600HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
8. Intel Core i5 12600HX vs Intel Core i7 12800HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600HX or i7 12800H?
Promotion
EnglishРусский