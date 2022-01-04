Intel Core i7 12800H vs i5 8300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 3-years and 10-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- 74% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1031 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 20% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +68%
1826
1086
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +255%
15865
4468
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2326
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
7620
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +74%
1803
1036
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +256%
12719
3575
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i5-8300H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|24
|ROPs
|24
|3
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i5 8300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
