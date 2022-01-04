Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i7 10875H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10875H and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1248 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +77%
12663
Core i7 10875H
7166
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i7 10875H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Comet Lake-H
Model number i7-12800H i7-10875H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 23x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1200 MHz
Shading Units 768 192
TMUs 48 24
ROPs 24 3
Execution Units 96 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i7 10875H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

