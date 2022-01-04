Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i7 11390H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 11390H

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Intel Core i7 11390H
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i7 11390H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 2.9-3.4 GHz i7 11390H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11390H and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1512 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11390H
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +185%
12663
Core i7 11390H
4443
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i7 11390H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Tiger Lake-H35
Model number i7-12800H i7-11390H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 29-34x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 11390H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i7 11390H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 16

