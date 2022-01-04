Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 1185G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1523 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1446
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5690
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2919
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10936
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +17%
1784
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +144%
12663
5196
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i7-1185G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.7 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|37x
|12-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|1350 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|-
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|16
