Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 1250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.1 GHz i7 1250U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1250U
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 9 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +15%
1817
1580
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +115%
15950
7432
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +19%
3525
2970
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +88%
24696
13137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +7%
1771
1660
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +78%
12323
6942
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 4, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-H
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-12800H
|i7-1250U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1781
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|11x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1400 MHz
|950 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800H official page
|Intel Core i7 1250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|28
|14
