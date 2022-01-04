Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i7 1265U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 1265U

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Intel Core i7 1265U
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i7 1265U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H with 14-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1265U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1265U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1265U and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1796 vs 1336 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 12800H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800H +34%
1803
Core i7 1265U
1345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H +90%
12719
Core i7 1265U
6701
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i7 1265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-12800H i7-1265U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i7 1265U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

