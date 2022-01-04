Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800H or Core i7 12700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800H vs i7 12700K

Intel Core i7 12800H
VS
Intel Core i7 12700K
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i7 12700K

We compared two CPUs: the 3.7 GHz Intel Core i7 12800H (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 12800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H
14748
Core i7 12700K +54%
22754
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800H
12588
Core i7 12700K +11%
13943
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800H and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 4, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-H Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-12800H i7-12700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 37x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1400 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support - No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800H official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 28 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 12800H?
