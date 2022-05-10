Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or Ryzen 5 6600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800HX vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

Intel Core i7 12800HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
Intel Core i7 12800HX
AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6600H and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1472 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600H
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +71%
13718
Ryzen 5 6600H
8037
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and AMD Ryzen 5 6600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rembrandt
Model number i7-12800HX -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 660M

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 660M
GPU Base Clock - 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units - 384
TMUs - 24
ROPs - 16
Execution Units - 6
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
n/a
Ryzen 5 6600H
1.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page AMD Ryzen 5 6600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

