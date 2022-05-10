Intel Core i7 12800HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1452 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 15 vs 55 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +26%
1801
1427
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +105%
20165
9837
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +31%
3966
3035
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +87%
34503
18436
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +21%
1761
1452
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +103%
14249
7027
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Barcelo
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|16
|32
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1