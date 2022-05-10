Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or Ryzen 9 5900HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Intel Core i7 12800HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
Intel Core i7 12800HX
AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900HX and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1759 vs 1524 points
  • Around 8.53 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 2% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 54 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +56%
20165
Ryzen 9 5900HX
12909
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +50%
34503
Ryzen 9 5900HX
23054
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Cezanne
Model number i7-12800HX -
Socket BGA-1964 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2100 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 12800HX
2. Intel Core i9 12950HX or Intel Core i7 12800HX
3. Intel Core i7 12850HX or Intel Core i7 12800HX
4. Intel Core i7 12700H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
5. Intel Core i5 12500H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. Apple M2 or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
7. AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
8. Intel Core i7 12650H or AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX or Intel Core i7 12800HX?
Promotion
EnglishРусский