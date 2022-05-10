Intel Core i7 12800HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +7%
1801
1684
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +36%
20165
14775
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3966
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34503
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
14249
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|12
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
