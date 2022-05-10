Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800HX vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 12800HX
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Around 332.8 GB/s (433%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 30 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +16%
1801
M1 Max
1550
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +62%
20165
M1 Max
12440
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +2%
3966
M1 Max
3880
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +55%
34503
M1 Max
22237
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX
1761
M1 Max +1%
1787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +13%
14249
M1 Max
12657
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 10, 2022 May 7, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-HX -
Model number i7-12800HX -
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 10
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 20x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-55 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 4096
TMUs 16 256
ROPs 8 128
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 45 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
0.74 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 12800HX?
