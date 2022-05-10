Intel Core i7 12800HX vs Apple M1 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
56
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
92
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
73
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
- Around 128 GB/s (167%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 30 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +17%
1801
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +65%
20165
12188
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +3%
3966
3838
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +55%
34503
22211
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
M1 Pro +1%
1781
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +14%
14249
12506
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|-
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|10
|Threads
|24
|10
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|33.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2048
|TMUs
|16
|128
|ROPs
|8
|64
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|45 W
|30 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1