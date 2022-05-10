Intel Core i7 12800HX vs Apple M2
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
69
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 15 vs 55 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +14%
1801
1585
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +130%
20165
8753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3966
Apple M2 +2%
4038
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +124%
34503
15410
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
Apple M2 +10%
1944
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +58%
14249
9028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|June 6, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|-
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|20x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|16MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|20 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|16
|64
|ROPs
|8
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|24 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|102.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
