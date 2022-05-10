Intel Core i7 12800HX vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13718
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|640
|TMUs
|-
|40
|ROPs
|-
|20
|Execution Units
|-
|80
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
