Intel Core i7 12800HX vs i5 12600HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1622 points
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +11%
1790
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +72%
13718
7957
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|i5-12600HX
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1350 MHz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
