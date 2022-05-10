Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or Core i5 12600HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800HX vs i5 12600HX

Intel Core i7 12800HX
VS
Intel Core i5 12600HX
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Intel Core i5 12600HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12600HX with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600HX and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1622 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and i5 12600HX

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 May 10, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-HX
Model number i7-12800HX i5-12600HX
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 12
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 25x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45-55 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1350 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page Intel Core i5 12600HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

