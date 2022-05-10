Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or Core i7 11600H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.5-2.9 GHz i7 11600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600H and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (50%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1792 vs 1445 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11600H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +134%
13718
Core i7 11600H
5866
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and i7 11600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 June 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Tiger Lake-H45
Model number i7-12800HX i7-11600H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

Performance

Cores 16 6
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 25-29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
GPU Base Clock - 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units - 256
TMUs - 16
ROPs - 8
Execution Units - 32
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
n/a
Core i7 11600H
0.742 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page Intel Core i7 11600H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

