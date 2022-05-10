Intel Core i7 12800HX vs i7 1260P
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 2.1 GHz i7 1260P with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1260P
- Consumes up to 49% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 28 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +3%
1801
1742
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +105%
20165
9828
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +20%
3966
3310
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +102%
34503
17115
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
Core i7 1260P +1%
1777
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +55%
14249
9212
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-P
|Model number
|i7-12800HX
|i7-1260P
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|12
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|21x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|20-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|16
|48
|ROPs
|8
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|45 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12800HX official page
|Intel Core i7 1260P official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
