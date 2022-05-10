Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 12800HX or Core i7 1265U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 12800HX vs i7 1265U

Intel Core i7 12800HX
VS
Intel Core i7 1265U
Intel Core i7 12800HX
Intel Core i7 1265U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.0 GHz Intel Core i7 12800HX with 16-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 1265U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1265U and 12800HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800HX
  • Has 13 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1265U
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i7 12800HX – 15 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +147%
20165
Core i7 1265U
8172
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +154%
34503
Core i7 1265U
13584
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12800HX +82%
14249
Core i7 1265U
7810
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12800HX and i7 1265U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-12800HX i7-1265U
Socket BGA-1964 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 10
Threads 24 12
Base Frequency 2.0 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 12-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12800HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Core i7 1265U
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12800HX official page Intel Core i7 1265U official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1265U or i7 12800HX?
