Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Ryzen 5 5600U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
Intel Core i7 1280P
AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600U and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 20% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1637 vs 1368 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +19%
1638
Ryzen 5 5600U
1380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +78%
10180
Ryzen 5 5600U
5708
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and AMD Ryzen 5 5600U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Cezanne
Model number i7-1280P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 14 6
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1800 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 5600U
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 1280P vs M1 Max
2. Core i7 1280P vs M1 Pro
3. Core i7 1280P vs Core i7 1185G7
4. Core i7 1280P vs Core i7 12800H
5. Core i7 1280P vs Ryzen 7 5800U
6. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Core i7 1165G7
7. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 5 5500U
8. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 5800H
9. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
10. Ryzen 5 5600U vs Ryzen 7 5800U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or Intel Core i7 1280P?
Promotion
EnglishРусский