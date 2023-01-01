Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Ryzen 7 4800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
Intel Core i7 1280P
AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4800H and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1197 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +32%
1635
Ryzen 7 4800H
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +4%
11577
Ryzen 7 4800H
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +27%
3322
Ryzen 7 4800H
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +9%
20413
Ryzen 7 4800H
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +46%
1732
Ryzen 7 4800H
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +46%
10380
Ryzen 7 4800H
7105
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake Zen 2 (Renoir)
Model number i7-1280P -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 6 8
P-Threads 12 16
Base Frequency (P) 1.8 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Efficient Cores
E-Cores 8 -
E-Threads 8 -
Base Frequency (E) 1.3 GHz -
Turbo Boost Frequency (E) 3.6 GHz -
Total
Total Cores 14 8
Total Threads 20 16
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 29x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Package

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
TDP 20-28 W (configurable) 35-54 W (configurable)
Max. Boost TDP 64 W -
Peak temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon Vega 7
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1600 MHz
Shading Units 768 448
TMUs 48 28
ROPs 24 7
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 4800H
1.108 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H or Intel Core i7 1280P?
