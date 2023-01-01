Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 46% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1197 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +32%
1635
1241
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +4%
11577
11132
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +27%
3322
2619
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +9%
20413
18737
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +46%
1732
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +46%
10380
7105
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Zen 2 (Renoir)
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|8
|Total Threads
|20
|16
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|35-54 W (configurable)
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon Vega 7
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|448
|TMUs
|48
|28
|ROPs
|24
|7
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
