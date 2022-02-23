Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Ryzen 7 5700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
Intel Core i7 1280P
AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700U and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1637 vs 1178 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 11% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 25 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +38%
1638
Ryzen 7 5700U
1185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +63%
10180
Ryzen 7 5700U
6243
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Lucienne
Model number i7-1280P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP6
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 18x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 20-28 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1900 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5700U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 64 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 12

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U or Intel Core i7 1280P?
