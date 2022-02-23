Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 35 vs 64 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12492
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1767
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8950
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|28-64 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
