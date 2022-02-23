Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Ryzen 7 6800HS: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800HS and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 45% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 35 vs 64 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Rembrandt
Model number i7-1280P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 32x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 28-64 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800HS
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS or Intel Core i7 1280P?
