We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6850U and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1530 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
19768
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +20%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released February 23, 2022 April 20, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Rembrandt
Model number i7-1280P -
Socket BGA-1744 FP7
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 14 8
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 27x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 20-28 W 15-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 32
Execution Units 96 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

