Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1772 vs 1530 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +8%
1661
1532
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +15%
11406
9941
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3239
3400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
19768
Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U +20%
23791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +16%
1767
1517
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +43%
10746
7509
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|April 20, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|15-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3