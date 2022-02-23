Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 28 vs 105 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1575
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
20668
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3523
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
39812
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1638
Ryzen 9 5900X +5%
1720
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10180
Ryzen 9 5900X +42%
14453
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|24
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|768
|-
|TMUs
|48
|-
|ROPs
|24
|-
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
