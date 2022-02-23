Intel Core i7 1280P vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5980HX – 28 vs 54 Watt
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1746 vs 1557 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +1%
1656
1639
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11755
Ryzen 9 5980HX +3%
12072
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3360
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20239
Ryzen 9 5980HX +16%
23573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +12%
1752
1566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +22%
10451
8581
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|512
|TMUs
|48
|32
|ROPs
|24
|8
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|12
