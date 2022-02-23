Intel Core i7 1280P vs Apple M1
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
46
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
79
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 6 more physical cores
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 14 vs 64 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1528
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3799
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15149
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +2%
1788
1746
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8980
Apple M1 +6%
9545
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|8
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28-64 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|1024
|TMUs
|48
|64
|ROPs
|24
|32
|Execution Units
|96
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
