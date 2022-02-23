Intel Core i7 1280P vs Apple M1 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
66
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
95
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
88
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
- Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 30 vs 64 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1549
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3869
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8980
M1 Max +41%
12687
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|October 18, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|-
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|10
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|24MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|57 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|28-64 W
|30 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1296 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4096
|TMUs
|48
|256
|ROPs
|24
|128
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|60 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|6016x3384 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
