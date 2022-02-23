Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or M1 Max: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs Apple M1 Max

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
Apple M1 Max
Intel Core i7 1280P
Apple M1 Max

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Max with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Max and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Has 4 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M1 Max
  • Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 30 vs 64 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
n/a
M1 Max
12463
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
n/a
M1 Max
23520
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P
1788
M1 Max
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
8980
M1 Max +41%
12687
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and Apple M1 Max

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released February 23, 2022 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-P -
Model number i7-1280P -
Socket BGA-1744 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 18x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 57 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 28-64 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 Max GPU (32-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 768 4096
TMUs 48 256
ROPs 24 128
Execution Units 96 -
TGP 15 W 60 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
M1 Max
10.4 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 409.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 1280P?
