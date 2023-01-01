Intel Core i7 1280P vs Apple M2 Max
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Max with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
67
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Max
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports up to 96 GB LPDDR5-6400 RAM
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2009 vs 1746 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1647
M2 Max +1%
1662
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11582
M2 Max +30%
15107
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3292
M2 Max +26%
4158
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20410
M2 Max +28%
26226
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1730
M2 Max +15%
1996
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10305
M2 Max +45%
14979
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|67 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Max GPU (38-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|4864
|TMUs
|48
|304
|ROPs
|24
|152
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|70 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|96 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|409.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|-
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
