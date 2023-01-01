Intel Core i7 1280P vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
85
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
99
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Supports up to 64 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Newer - released 11-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2003 vs 1746 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1651
M2 Pro +1%
1663
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11744
M2 Pro +28%
15004
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3334
M2 Pro +25%
4174
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20557
M2 Pro +29%
26536
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1761
M2 Pro +14%
2009
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10422
M2 Pro +45%
15083
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 17, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|8
|P-Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|8
|4
|E-Threads
|8
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|12
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|18x
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|-
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1398 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|2432
|TMUs
|48
|152
|ROPs
|24
|76
|Execution Units
|96
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
