We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1155G7 and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1591 vs 1302 points
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +174%
11394
Core i5 1155G7
4159
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +11%
3244
Core i5 1155G7
2932
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +86%
19062
Core i5 1155G7
10232
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +21%
1577
Core i5 1155G7
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +147%
10091
Core i5 1155G7
4089
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i5 1155G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 June 8, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1280P i5-1155G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU

Performance

Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.0-2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 10-25x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1155G7
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1155G7 or i7 1280P?
