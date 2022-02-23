Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Core i5 1230U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs i5 1230U

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
Intel Core i5 1230U
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i5 1230U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.0 GHz i5 1230U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1230U and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1230U
  • Consumes up to 68% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 9 vs 28 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +27%
1661
Core i5 1230U
1307
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +161%
11406
Core i5 1230U
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +88%
19768
Core i5 1230U
10490
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +60%
10746
Core i5 1230U
6731
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i5 1230U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 February 23, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-U
Model number i7-1280P i5-1230U
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1781
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 12
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 10x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 9 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 850 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 1230U
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i5 1230U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 14

