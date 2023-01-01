Intel Core i7 1280P vs i5 12400
We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12400 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 6144 MB larger L3 cache size
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12400
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1647
Core i5 12400 +3%
1694
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11582
Core i5 12400 +4%
12022
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3292
Core i5 12400 +8%
3541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +5%
20410
19524
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +7%
1730
1620
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +19%
10305
8673
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake
|Alder Lake
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|i5-12400
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|UHD Graphics 730
CPU
|P-Cores
|6
|6
|P-Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.8 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|E-Cores
|8
|-
|E-Threads
|8
|-
|Base Frequency (E)
|1.3 GHz
|-
|Turbo Boost Frequency (E)
|3.6 GHz
|-
|Total Cores
|14
|6
|Total Threads
|20
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|25x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|LGA-1700
|TDP
|20-28 W (configurable)
|65 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|64 W
|117 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|192
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|Intel Core i5 12400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1