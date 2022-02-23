Intel Core i7 1280P vs i5 1245U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 1245U with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 1245U are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1591 vs 1402 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1245U
- Consumes up to 46% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 15 vs 28 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
11394
n/a
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3244
Core i5 1245U +3%
3337
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +47%
19062
12981
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +13%
1577
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +77%
10091
5706
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|February 23, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|i5-1245U
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|10
|Threads
|20
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|16x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|12-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1200 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|Intel Core i5 1245U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
