Intel Core i7 1280P vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Power Efficiency
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 45 vs 64 Watt
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1767
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8950
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|14
|12
|Threads
|20
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|33x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|28-64 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|640
|TMUs
|48
|40
|ROPs
|24
|20
|Execution Units
|96
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
