Intel Core i7 1280P vs i5 12600H

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
Intel Core i5 12600H
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i5 12600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 3.3 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12600H and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 45 vs 64 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i5 12600H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1280P i5-12600H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 640
TMUs 48 40
ROPs 24 20
Execution Units 96 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i5 12600H
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i5 12600H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12600H or i7 1280P?
