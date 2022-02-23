Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Core i7 1185G7: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.2-3.0 GHz i7 1185G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1185G7 and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1773 vs 1523 points
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1185G7
  • Consumes up to 56% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 28 vs 64 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +16%
1788
Core i7 1185G7
1535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +70%
8980
Core i7 1185G7
5289
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i7 1185G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-1280P i7-1185G7
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 14 4
Threads 20 8
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 12-30x
Bus Bandwidth - 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1350 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 1185G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i7 1185G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

