Intel Core i7 1280P vs i7 1195G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 1.3-2.9 GHz i7 1195G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1195G7
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1522
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5995
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3105
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11330
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P +4%
1638
1578
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P +89%
10180
5382
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|February 23, 2022
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-P
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-1280P
|i7-1195G7
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|14
|4
|Threads
|20
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|13-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|20-28 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|768
|768
|TMUs
|48
|48
|ROPs
|24
|24
|Execution Units
|96
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|64 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 1280P official page
|Intel Core i7 1195G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
