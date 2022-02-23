Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Core i7 12650H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs i7 12650H

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
Intel Core i7 12650H
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i7 12650H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P with 14-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12650H with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12650H and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 12650H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
10180
Core i7 12650H +4%
10625
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i7 12650H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1280P i7-12650H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)

Performance

Cores 14 10
Threads 20 16
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 23x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (64EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 512
TMUs 48 32
ROPs 24 16
Execution Units 96 64
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12650H
1.21 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i7 12650H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

