We compared two CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P (laptop) with 14-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1280P
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1637 points
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 1280P
1638
Core i7 12700K +18%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
10180
Core i7 12700K +38%
14002
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 October 27, 2021
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-1280P i7-12700K
Socket BGA-1744 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 14 12
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 20-28 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 768 256
TMUs 48 16
ROPs 24 8
Execution Units 96 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 64 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700K or i7 1280P?
