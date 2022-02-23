Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 1280P or Core i7 12800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 1280P vs i7 12800H

Intel Core i7 1280P
VS
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i7 1280P
Intel Core i7 12800H

We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P against the 3.7 GHz i7 12800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800H and 1280P
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Consumes up to 30% less energy than the Core i7 1280P – 45 vs 64 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 1280P
8980
Core i7 12800H +42%
12707
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 1280P and i7 12800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released February 23, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-P Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-1280P i7-12800H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)

Performance

Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 37x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 28-64 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 768 768
TMUs 48 48
ROPs 24 24
Execution Units 96 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 1280P
1.69 TFLOPS
Core i7 12800H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 64 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 1280P official page Intel Core i7 12800H official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 1280P or Apple M1 Max
2. Intel Core i7 1280P or Apple M1 Pro
3. Intel Core i7 1280P or Apple M1
4. Intel Core i7 12800H or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Intel Core i7 12800H or i7 12700H
6. Intel Core i7 12800H or Apple M1
7. Intel Core i7 12800H or i5 12500H
8. Intel Core i7 12800H or i9 12900HK

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12800H or i7 1280P?
EnglishРусский