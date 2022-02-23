We compared two 14-core laptop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i7 1280P against the 3.7 GHz i7 12800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 1280P are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.