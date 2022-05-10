Intel Core i7 12850HX vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX with 16-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i7 12850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1513 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12850HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1483
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +18%
1780
1508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +49%
13718
9195
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-12850HX
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1744
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|16
|8
|Threads
|24
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|32x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|768
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|32
|Execution Units
|-
|12
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|Yes
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
