Intel Core i7 12850HX vs AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

Intel Core i7 12850HX
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
Intel Core i7 12850HX
AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX with 16-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6980HX and 12850HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
  • Newer - released 5-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12850HX – 45 vs 55 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12850HX and AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Rembrandt
Model number i7-12850HX -
Socket BGA-1964 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 16
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 33x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 45-55 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 45 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12850HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HX
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12850HX official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX or Intel Core i7 12850HX?
