We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz Apple M2 with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M2 and 12850HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 37% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Advantages of Apple M2
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i7 12850HX – 15 vs 55 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 25.6 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 12850HX
3865
Apple M2 +6%
4094
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +109%
31078
Apple M2
14894
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12850HX
1791
Apple M2 +7%
1914
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +64%
14577
Apple M2
8873
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12850HX and Apple M2

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 10, 2022 June 6, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Alder Lake-HX -
Model number i7-12850HX -
Socket BGA-1964 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU

Performance

Cores 16 8
Threads 24 8
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 21x -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 16MB (shared)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 20 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 45-55 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Apple M2 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1398 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 16 64
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 45 W 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 12850HX
0.74 TFLOPS
Apple M2
3 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 24 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s 102.4 GB/s
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12850HX official page -
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M2 or Intel Core i7 12850HX?
