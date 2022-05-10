Intel Core i7 12850HX vs i7 12650HX
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX with 16-cores against the 2.0 GHz i7 12650HX with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 10% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1628 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3822
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
30789
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +10%
1781
1614
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 12850HX +65%
14484
8759
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 10, 2022
|May 10, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Alder Lake-HX
|Alder Lake-HX
|Model number
|i7-12850HX
|i7-12650HX
|Socket
|BGA-1964
|BGA-1964
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
|UHD Graphics (32EU)
Performance
|Cores
|16
|14
|Threads
|24
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|21x
|20x
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45-55 W
|45-55 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|16
|16
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|76.8 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|Yes
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 12850HX official page
|Intel Core i7 12650HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|5.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
