Intel Core i7 12850HX vs i7 12800H

Intel Core i7 12850HX
VS
Intel Core i7 12800H
Intel Core i7 12850HX
Intel Core i7 12800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.1 GHz Intel Core i7 12850HX with 16-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 12800H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Please note that the tests on the i7 12850HX are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12800H and 12850HX
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12850HX
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR5-4800 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12800H
  • Consumes up to 18% less energy than the Core i7 12850HX – 45 vs 55 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 12850HX and i7 12800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 10, 2022 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Alder Lake-HX Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-12850HX i7-12800H
Socket BGA-1744 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 16 14
Threads 24 20
Base Frequency 2.1 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.8 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 21x 24x
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 45-55 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 12th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units - 768
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 96
TGP - 15 W
iGPU FLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 76.8 GB/s -
ECC Support Yes No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 12850HX official page Intel Core i7 12800H official page
PCI Express Version 5.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

